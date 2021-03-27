Central Outreach Hosting “First Come, First Served” COVID Vaccinations In Aliquippa

While thousands of Beaver Countians linger on waiting lists with hospitals and pharmacies for their chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one small clinic in the county is about to try something different.

Central Outreach Wellness Center in Aliquippa has announced it will be holding a “first come, first served,” COVID-19 vaccination event for individuals who qualify under the 1A priority group as defined by the PA Department of Health.

Central Outreach says it has been allotted 200 Pfizer vaccines which it will administer on Wednesday, April 7, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those vaccinated must also be available to receive their second doses on Wednesday, April 28.

The clinic is located at 2360 Hospital Dr. Upper Ste. 1, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Vaccines will be provided for those who are insured or uninsured. You will need to bring your ID an insurance card if you have one.

Central Outreach is asking individuals not to show up to its facility before 9:30 a.m. when the event begins, although with the shots being in high demand, it remains to be seen how the clinic and city may deal with a potential influx of vaccine seekers.

The clinic is asking people to follow its guidelines for everyone’s well-being.

“Please wait in your car as directed until asked to come inside. Please wear a mask over your mouth and nose the entire time you are inside the clinic. Once vaccinated you will be asked to wait 15 minutes for evaluation.”

Pennsylvania’s Current Phase 1A Vaccination Priority Group:

• Long-term care facility residents

• Health care personnel including, but not limited to:

• Emergency medical service personnel

• Nurses

• Nursing assistants

• Physicians

• Dentists

• Dental hygienists

• Chiropractors

• Therapists

• Phlebotomists

• Pharmacists

• Technicians

• Pharmacy technicians

• Health professions students and trainees

• Direct support professionals

• Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities

• Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

• Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

• Persons ages 65 and older

• Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD

• Down Syndrome

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

• Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2) • Severe Obesity (BMI > 40 kg/m2)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Smoking

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus