Brighton Rehab Continues To Refuse Media Inquiries – Issues Correction Of Monday’s Poorly Worded Press Release

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center logo

Editor’s Note: Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center continues to refuse interview requests by press, and will not comment on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at their facility. The nursing home has instead issued a series of rambling statements to the media. In this latest release, the facility attempts to correct assertions made in a poorly worded statement issued by them yesterday. We are publishing their words in full as submitted.

Please note at this time our full focus must be to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents and staff. Accordingly, we are not providing live interviews.

With this said, there has been a misunderstanding that we desire to clarify. By presuming every staff member and resident may be positive and treating symptoms, not test results, we are doing what we believe every facility and every person in the nation should do. We are not saying that every person in our facility, any more than every person on a cruise ship, who went to a certain party, or who lives in New York City, is positive. We believe there is an unidentifiable percentage of people who are inadvertently spreading COVID19 to others because they do not have symptoms and/or tested negative on a test, which may be a false negative, or no longer accurate by the time results are communicated. We do not believe a negative test means a person has not already had exposure that will cause COVID19 symptoms, nor that a positive test does not mean a person will ever become ill. We also strongly believe asymptomatic people can transmit the virus to others.

We join with an increasing number of healthcare professionals who are urging all Americans to presume you are positive and to take action to prevent the virus you may carry from spreading to others. We also ask you to presume that your seemingly health neighbors are positive as well. We are asking the same from each and every member of our staff and asking them to act as if each of them and each resident may be positive so that we slow the spread.

If someone does exhibit symptoms, we believe that person should be treated aggressively. We will continue some testing when it is necessary for diagnostic purposes, in order to help determine appropriate treatment. We will continue our vigilant efforts to contain the virus. From an early stage we have been limiting visitors and taking all other recommended precautions, and as more information is known we will continue to update our strategy.

Sincerest regards,
The Team at Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center

