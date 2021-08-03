Sunday, August 15, 2021
BeaverCountian.com Relaunches 911 Call Logs For All Municipalities

By Staff Reports
Illustration via Beaver County Emergency Services

BeaverCountian.com has resumed regular publication of 911 call logs for every municipality in the county.

The records are updated daily, showing the previous day’s emergency calls for medics, fire rescue, and police. The public records, which are obtained by BeaverCountian.com from county government, include the nature of each call, a dispatch location, and response times.

BeaverCountian.com first started publishing the 911 call logs in October 2019, but the feature was plagued by technical glitches. The site has now reengineered the systems used to process call logs, which will make the feature far more reliable.

The 911 logs are published on the site’s “community dashboards,” which will also be used to collate other news and information about each of the county’s different municipalities.

The Community Dashboards are prominently linked to on the front page of BeaverCountian.com.

