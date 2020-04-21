Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Top 300 With More Than 40 Deaths

John Paul
By John Paul
Illustration via Envato

Beaver County now has 303 reported cases of COVID-19 with 43 people dying of the virus, according to data released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

Of those cases, 183 are residents of nursing homes and 11 are employees of the facilities. Nursing homes are associated with 34 of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

A total of three nursing homes have been impacted by COVID-19 in Beaver County, according to the DOH, which does not identify the facilities by name or provide breakdowns.

Rochester Manor & Villa has issued a statement saying it has one resident who tested positive for the virus, while Villa St. Joseph issued a statement saying it had one infected staff member.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center is known to be the source of one of the state’s largest nursing home outbreaks.

Statewide there have been 34,528 reported cases of COVID-19 with 1,564 deaths.

See:

County Commissioners Complain Of Confusion And Coroner Can’t Count Coronavirus Cases

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump Up By 100 In One Day – Deaths Up By 17

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information:

