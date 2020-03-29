Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Now At 28 – Officials Expect Number To Grow Rapidly

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases now stand at 28, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number stood at 22 yesterday.

County officials tell BeaverCountian.com they expect that number to increase significantly in the coming days.

Know cases have been reported in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, Brighton Township, Chippewa, Conway, and Hookstown.

All patients are being treated in a hospital or are on home quarantine.

There have been no reported deaths in Beaver County from the virus.

The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center nursing home in Brighton Township is currently facing an outbreak in one of its units, with reports of at least 14 patients testing positive.

There are 36 nursing homes across the state that have reported cases of the coronavirus, according to statements made during a press conference today by PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Statewide there are 3,394 positive cases and 38 deaths associated with the virus.

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information: