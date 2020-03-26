Thursday, March 26, 2020
Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Now At 13

By Staff Reports
Illustration via Getty Images / iStock

Beaver County’s active coronavirus cases have risen to 13, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The reported number has increased from the seven total cases reported yesterday. The number had previously held steady at three from March 20 through March 25. The county’s first active case was announced on March 16.

County officials tell BeaverCountian.com the cases they are aware of are in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Hookstown.

All patients are being treated in a hospital or are on home quarantine.

There have been no reported deaths in Beaver County from the virus.

Statewide there are 1,687 positive cases and 16 deaths associated with the virus.

MysteryMan
Member
MysteryMan

I wonder where these people worked (I know at least 2 employers already). I guess we will never know.

