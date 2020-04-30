Beaver County Has 405 COVID-19 Cases With 65 Deaths

Beaver County now has 405 reported cases of COVID-19 with 65 people dying with the virus, according to data released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

Of those cases, 256 are residents of nursing homes and 22 are employees of the facilities. Nursing homes are associated with 58 of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

A total of three nursing homes have been impacted by COVID-19 in Beaver County, according to the DOH, which does not identify the facilities by name or provide breakdowns.

Rochester Manor & Villa has issued a statement saying it has one resident who tested positive for the virus. Villa St. Joseph has issued statements saying it had one infected resident and one infected staff member.

Brighton Rehab has not been forthcoming about its cases with the public or families of residents. It is believed the facility is responsible for the remaining nursing home related cases, including 254 residents and 21 workers infected, and all 58 COVID-19 associated deaths.

Statewide there have been 45,763 reported cases of COVID-19 with 2,292 deaths.

