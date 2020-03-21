Saturday, March 21, 2020
35.2 F
Beaver
Saturday, March 21, 2020
35.2 F
Beaver

Beaver County School Districts Donate 3 Trucks Of Protective Gear To The Hospital

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
0
Heritage Valley Beaver / photo via Heritage Valley Health Systems

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full.

Heritage Valley Health System is the grateful recipient of a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Beaver County School Districts. The PPE, specifically three pick-up truckloads of masks, goggles, gloves and other protective equipment, were delivered today by Dr. Robert Postupac, superintendent, Blackhawk and Western Beaver School Districts, Dan Camp, Beaver County Commissioner, and others.

The hospital thankfully accepted the materials that can be utilized to keep patients and staff safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Remaining PPE items not able to be used in the hospital were donated to area first responders.

“While Heritage Valley’s mission is to serve the community; today, the community served the Health System with this very generous donation of valuable personal protective equipment,” said Norm Mitry, President and CEO, Heritage Valley Health System.

“This is an unprecedented time for the community and the nation. Hospitals are experiencing a nationwide shortage of PPE. Serving and helping each other, in the way that Dr. Postupac, Commissioner Camp and others did today is how we will successfully emerge from this challenging situation.”

The protective gear donated by the schools was purposed for science labs and classes that are not taking place as the schools are not in session during the mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) break.

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Volume 3: The Beaver County Coronavirus Chronicles

BeaverCountian.com is telling our county's stories of personal sacrifice and need as we combat the coronavirus pandemic together. by BeaverCountian.com...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County School Districts Donate 3 Trucks Of Protective Gear To The Hospital

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full. Heritage Valley Health System is the...
Read more
Special Coverage

Heritage Valley Begins Offering Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted. To better serve the...
Read more
Special Coverage

Heritage Valley Beaver Ends ALL Hospital Visitations Except For Maternity And End-Of-Life Patients

Staff Reports - 0
Heritage Valley Beaver has now ended all visitations at its hospitals, including the one located in Brighton Township. The policy change comes just two days...
Read more
Special Coverage

Volume 2: The Beaver County Coronavirus Chronicles

Staff Reports - 1
BeaverCountian.com is telling our county's stories of personal sacrifice and need as we combat the coronavirus pandemic together. by BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone and...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X