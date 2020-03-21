Beaver County School Districts Donate 3 Trucks Of Protective Gear To The Hospital

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full.

Heritage Valley Health System is the grateful recipient of a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Beaver County School Districts. The PPE, specifically three pick-up truckloads of masks, goggles, gloves and other protective equipment, were delivered today by Dr. Robert Postupac, superintendent, Blackhawk and Western Beaver School Districts, Dan Camp, Beaver County Commissioner, and others.

The hospital thankfully accepted the materials that can be utilized to keep patients and staff safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Remaining PPE items not able to be used in the hospital were donated to area first responders.

“While Heritage Valley’s mission is to serve the community; today, the community served the Health System with this very generous donation of valuable personal protective equipment,” said Norm Mitry, President and CEO, Heritage Valley Health System.

“This is an unprecedented time for the community and the nation. Hospitals are experiencing a nationwide shortage of PPE. Serving and helping each other, in the way that Dr. Postupac, Commissioner Camp and others did today is how we will successfully emerge from this challenging situation.”

The protective gear donated by the schools was purposed for science labs and classes that are not taking place as the schools are not in session during the mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) break.