Beaver County Now Has 84 COVID-19 Cases – 6 Have Died From The Virus

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases now stand at 84, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Six people have died.

Both numbers have been driven sharply higher by an outbreak of the virus at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center nursing home in Brighton Township.

The facility’s administration has not released numbers to the public in days, with its latest press release focusing on flowers being planted outside of the nursing home. Administrators of the facility refuse to take phone calls or answer questions from the media.

An official who spoke to BeaverCountian.com this weekend on condition they not be named stated 45 patients have tested positive, with 42 still being housed at the facility and three being treated at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Five patients who tested positive for the virus have died.

In a statement to BeaverCountian.com on Saturday, SEIU communications director Karen Applegate Gownley said 10 healthcare workers at the facility have also tested positive with additional tests pending.

Statewide, there are 11,510 positive cases and 150 deaths associated with the virus.

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information: