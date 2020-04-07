Beaver County Now Has 116 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases now stand at 116, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The agency is currently reporting 9 people have died from the virus.

Beaver County officials tell BeaverCountian.com they expect both numbers to continue climbing in the coming days, and say the number of known deaths in the county is already higher than those being reported by the Department of Heath, whose numbers have repeatedly lagged behind.

Statewide, there are 14,559 positive cases reported and 240 deaths associated with the virus.

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information: