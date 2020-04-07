Tuesday, April 7, 2020
51.1 F
Beaver
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
51.1 F
Beaver

Beaver County Now Has 116 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
0
Illustration via Envato

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases now stand at 116, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The agency is currently reporting 9 people have died from the virus.

Beaver County officials tell BeaverCountian.com they expect both numbers to continue climbing in the coming days, and say the number of known deaths in the county is already higher than those being reported by the Department of Heath, whose numbers have repeatedly lagged behind.

Statewide, there are 14,559 positive cases reported and 240 deaths associated with the virus.

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information:

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Chairman Camp: Commissioners Have No Oversight Over Brighton Rehab’s Operations

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The following is a statement provided to BeaverCountian.com by Beaver County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp. We are aware through media reports of the...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab Continues To Refuse Media Inquiries – Issues Correction Of Monday’s Poorly Worded Press Release

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center continues to refuse interview requests by press, and will not comment on the number of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Special Coverage

Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

John Paul - 4
Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least 11 patients have died with...
Read more

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 6

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Chairman Camp: Commissioners Have No Oversight Over Brighton Rehab’s Operations

Editor's Note: The following is a statement provided to BeaverCountian.com by Beaver County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp. We are aware...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab Continues To Refuse Media Inquiries – Issues Correction Of Monday’s Poorly Worded Press Release

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center continues to refuse interview requests by press, and will not comment on the number of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Now Has 116 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Staff Reports - 0
Beaver County's reported coronavirus cases now stand at 116, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The agency is currently reporting...
Read more
Special Coverage

Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

John Paul - 4
Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least 11 patients have died with...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab Stops “Counting Test Results” Now “Presuming All Staff And Residents May Be Positive”

Staff Reports - 6
Editor's Note: After days of keeping reporters in the dark about the number of patients at their facility who have tested positive for COVID-19,...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X