Friday, March 13, 2020
54 F
Beaver
Friday, March 13, 2020
54 F
Beaver

Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival Canceled For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Fears

John Paul
By John Paul
1
Photo via PUSH Beaver County

The Annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival has been canceled for 2020 over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Festival chair Regis Collins notified the public of the decision in a statement issued today by event sponsor PUSH Beaver County.

“Due to significant concerns of Public Health, the Board has determined that we shall cancel this year’s event,” he said. “Therefore, the 43rd Annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival scheduled for April fourth and fifth has been canceled.”

County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp said he was disappointed to see the event being canceled, but that he agreed it was the right thing to do.

“Unfortunately PUSH Beaver County had to make a tough decision in canceling it,” Camp said. “I look forward to assisting them bring it back to the county in 2021.”

Collins’ statement continued, “This decision was made given the increased presence of the coronavirus in eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio as well as the unknown impact it may or may not have on Western Pennsylvania. Though members of PUSH Beaver County were looking forward to co-hosting this year’s event with the Beaver County Conservation District, we shall begin plans for next year’s event. Thanks for all your support in our plans and we anticipate lots of new opportunities to introduce to next year’s Maple Syrup Festival.”

Commissioner Jack Manning told BeaverCountian.com he has been volunteering at the event for almost a decade now, and like Camp, hated to see the event canceled but agreed it was a prudent decision.

“The board spoke with (PUSH Beaver County) and expressed our concerns about having thousands of people coming from 3 different states into the same spot in Beaver County,” Manning said. “Dan Camp, Tony Amadio, and I were all in agreement on this.”

Manning said the Maple Syrup Festival is something he has looked forward to for many years.

“(My wife) Diane and I have volunteered at least one day at the event for the past decade, so this would have been our 10th straight year,” Manning said.

“It’s just an iconic event for Beaver County and we are going to miss it this year. Not having it just exacerbates all of the consternation that is coming along with the coronavirus. It’s a little unsettling. A lot of times when these things happen we turn to sports to take our minds off of it, and last night when I sat down I had nothing to turn to on TV for respite because they’re all canceled too.”

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Paul Recent comment authors
newest oldest top voted
John Paul
Author
John Paul

Article has been updated to correct the spelling of Diane, who is Commissioner Manning’s wife.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 1

Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival Canceled For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Fears

The Annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival has been canceled for 2020 over concerns about the novel coronavirus. Festival chair...
Read more
Special Coverage

Superintendents Announce All Public School Districts In Beaver County Are Being Closed Due To Coronavirus

John Paul - 0
The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have informed BeaverCountian.com that all classes and district events are being cancelled due to...
Read more
Special Coverage

County Commissioners Shut Down Ice Arena – Cancel After Hours Meetings At Courthouse Until Further Notice

John Paul - 1
County Commissioners have ordered the ice area closed and have canceled all after hours events and meetings scheduled at the courthouse until further notice....
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver Borough Closes Municipal Building For At Least Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

John Paul - 0
Beaver Borough is closing its municipal building for at least two weeks over concerns about the novel coronavirus. County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp confirmed to...
Read more
Special Coverage

Rochester Schools Cancel Classes For 3/13 – Two Students “May Have Been In Contact With Coronavirus”

John Paul - 0
The Rochester Area School District is cancelling classes Friday after being informed that two of their students may have been exposed to the coronavirus. "We...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X