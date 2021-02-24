Beaver County Courthouse Flags Flying At Half-Staff To Honor COVID-19 Victims

Flags at the Beaver County Courthouse are flying at half-staff this week to honor the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

President Joe Biden ordered Monday flags on federal lands be lowered as a tribute. Biden held a moment of silence at the White House Monday night, along with a candle-lighting ceremony.

Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp said the Board felt it was important for the county to take the opportunity to show support for those who have lost loved ones.

“It’s unfortunate half a million Americans, including many residents of Beaver County, have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19,” Camp told BeaverCountian.com. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost a loved one because of this virus.”