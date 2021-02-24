Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Beaver County Courthouse Flags Flying At Half-Staff To Honor COVID-19 Victims

John Paul
By John Paul
Flags at the Beaver County Courthouse fly at half-staff in recognition of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 / submitted photo

Flags at the Beaver County Courthouse are flying at half-staff this week to honor the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

President Joe Biden ordered Monday flags on federal lands be lowered as a tribute. Biden held a moment of silence at the White House Monday night, along with a candle-lighting ceremony.

Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp said the Board felt it was important for the county to take the opportunity to show support for those who have lost loved ones.

“It’s unfortunate half a million Americans, including many residents of Beaver County, have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19,” Camp told BeaverCountian.com. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost a loved one because of this virus.”

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

