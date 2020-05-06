Beaver County Commissioners Call For Governor Wolf To Begin Reopening Southwestern PA

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement from the Beaver County Board of Commissioners.

The Commissioners of Beaver County in conjunction with other elected officials in Southwestern Pennsylvania make a request of Governor Wolf to immediately move Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Beaver County, into the yellow phase of the reopening plan for Pennsylvania.

We believe our citizens and businesses have adhered to previous orders to assist in “flattening the curve”. As a result, our region continues to track within the data driven reopening standards previously set by the Governor. As Beaver County Commissioners, we take seriously our duty and obligations to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of all our residents. While we recognize the health concerns associated with COVID-19, we have residents and business owners in our community that are in serious financial peril as a result of closures.

The Governor and Department of Health has asked for and receive this region’s cooperation. We are now, in turn, asking for their cooperation. There must come a time when we can begin to move forward, and we believe that time is now.

Beaver County

Board of Commissioners