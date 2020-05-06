Wednesday, May 6, 2020
41 F
Beaver
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
41 F
Beaver

Beaver County Commissioners Call For Governor Wolf To Begin Reopening Southwestern PA

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Beaver County Board of Commissioners Issue A Disaster Declaration on March 16, 2020 / photo by Matthew LaComb

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement from the Beaver County Board of Commissioners.

The Commissioners of Beaver County in conjunction with other elected officials in Southwestern Pennsylvania make a request of Governor Wolf to immediately move Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Beaver County, into the yellow phase of the reopening plan for Pennsylvania.

We believe our citizens and businesses have adhered to previous orders to assist in “flattening the curve”. As a result, our region continues to track within the data driven reopening standards previously set by the Governor. As Beaver County Commissioners, we take seriously our duty and obligations to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of all our residents. While we recognize the health concerns associated with COVID-19, we have residents and business owners in our community that are in serious financial peril as a result of closures.

The Governor and Department of Health has asked for and receive this region’s cooperation. We are now, in turn, asking for their cooperation. There must come a time when we can begin to move forward, and we believe that time is now.

Beaver County
Board of Commissioners

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Beaver County Commissioners Call For Governor Wolf To Begin Reopening Southwestern PA

Editor's Note: The following is a statement from the Beaver County Board of Commissioners. The Commissioners of Beaver County in...
Read more
Special Coverage

State Rep. Matzie Calls For PA Attorney General To Investigate Brighton Rehab

John Paul - 0
State Representative Robert Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) has asked the Pennsylvania Attorney General to conduct an investigation into Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. In a statement sent...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa To Hold Disciplinary Hearings For Suspended Police Chief And Assistant

John Paul - 0
Nearly two years after Aliquippa City Council placed its police chief and assistant chief on administrative leave, officials have now decided to proceed with...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Has 405 COVID-19 Cases With 65 Deaths

Staff Reports - 0
Beaver County now has 405 reported cases of COVID-19 with 65 people dying with the virus, according to data released today by the Pennsylvania...
Read more
Special Coverage

Rep. Matzie Proposes Legislation To Force Dept. Of Health To Provide Greater COVID-19 Protections For Nursing Home Residents

John Paul - 0
State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) is proposing legislation that would require the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOP) to provide greater protections for nursing home...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X