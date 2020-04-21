Beaver County Bar Association Pitching In To Help Feed Families In Need

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from the Beaver County Bar Association, announcing efforts by the organization to help feed local families in need.

Following news accounts of long lines to obtain food, dwindling to no food supply and lack of funds at the Beaver County Food Pantry, the Beaver County Bar Association, through its Charitable Giving and Fundraising Committee, is donating Five Thousand Dollars to feed families in Beaver County.

Bar Association President Michael Jones announced the donation today saying “It was heartbreaking to hear news that anyone in our community would go hungry during this crisis. To make matters worse people waited in long lines for food that ran out before they could be supplied. Upon learning of this the Bar Association’s Charitable Giving Committee took immediate action.”

Over the years the Bar Association’s Charitable Giving and Fundraising Committee has raised funds through individual donations from its over 200 members. The Committee annually chooses worthwhile endeavors to support in Beaver County.

Jones added: “What is happening to our neighbors in Beaver County during this time is exactly the type of cause that requires our support and we are grateful for our Committee’s recognition of this critical need. We hope that the Food Pantry will be able to quickly supply food to those in need and continue doing its good work in the days ahead.”