Tuesday, April 21, 2020
43.3 F
Beaver
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
43.3 F
Beaver

Beaver County Bar Association Pitching In To Help Feed Families In Need

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Illustrative photo via Getty Images / Istock

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from the Beaver County Bar Association, announcing efforts by the organization to help feed local families in need.

Following news accounts of long lines to obtain food, dwindling to no food supply and lack of funds at the Beaver County Food Pantry, the Beaver County Bar Association, through its Charitable Giving and Fundraising Committee, is donating Five Thousand Dollars to feed families in Beaver County.

Bar Association President Michael Jones announced the donation today saying “It was heartbreaking to hear news that anyone in our community would go hungry during this crisis. To make matters worse people waited in long lines for food that ran out before they could be supplied. Upon learning of this the Bar Association’s Charitable Giving Committee took immediate action.”

Over the years the Bar Association’s Charitable Giving and Fundraising Committee has raised funds through individual donations from its over 200 members. The Committee annually chooses worthwhile endeavors to support in Beaver County.

Jones added: “What is happening to our neighbors in Beaver County during this time is exactly the type of cause that requires our support and we are grateful for our Committee’s recognition of this critical need. We hope that the Food Pantry will be able to quickly supply food to those in need and continue doing its good work in the days ahead.”

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Beaver County Bar Association Pitching In To Help Feed Families In Need

Editor's Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from the Beaver County Bar Association, announcing efforts by the organization...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Top 300 With More Than 40 Deaths

John Paul - 0
Beaver County now has 303 reported cases of COVID-19 with 43 people dying of the virus, according to data released today by the Pennsylvania...
Read more
Special Coverage

Google Says Beaver Countians Spending More Time At The Park – Less Time At Work – In Response To COVID-19

John Paul - 0
Beaver Countians are spending more time grocery shopping and relaxing at local parks and far less time in the workplace, according to Google. Google has...
Read more
Special Coverage

BeaverCountian.com Reporters Named 12-Time Finalists In Golden Quill Awards For Excellence In Journalism

Staff Reports - 4
A dedication to the community, a commitment to facts, and a tenacity to unearth buried truths have earned reporters writing for BeaverCountian.com spots as...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump Up By 100 In One Day – Deaths Up By 17

John Paul - 10
There are now 278 cases of COVID-19 reported in Beaver County and 31 deaths associated with the virus, according to statistics released today by...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X