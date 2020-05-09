Beaver Countian’s John Paul And KDKA Radio’s Robert Mangino Discuss Beaver County’s Continued “Red” Designation

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all counties in southwestern Pennsylvania can soon begin the process of reopening, moving from “red” to “yellow” status, with the exception of Beaver County which will stay red.

Red is the most restrictive designation under Wolf’s COVID-19 related guidelines.

County commissioners held a press conference stating they would start operating as if the county were in “yellow” status, in direct defiance of Wolf’s order. County district attorney David Lozier said his office will not prosecute any business for failing to abide by that order.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul joined KDKA Radio’s Robert Mangino to discuss the day’s developments. Listen to their conversation:

https://beavercountian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/John_Paul_of_the_Beaver_Countian.mp3