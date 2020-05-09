Friday, May 8, 2020
Beaver Countian’s John Paul And KDKA Radio’s Robert Mangino Discuss Beaver County’s Continued “Red” Designation

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Robert Mangino / photo via KDKA Radio

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all counties in southwestern Pennsylvania can soon begin the process of reopening, moving from “red” to “yellow” status, with the exception of Beaver County which will stay red.

Red is the most restrictive designation under Wolf’s COVID-19 related guidelines.

County commissioners held a press conference stating they would start operating as if the county were in “yellow” status, in direct defiance of Wolf’s order. County district attorney David Lozier said his office will not prosecute any business for failing to abide by that order.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul joined KDKA Radio’s Robert Mangino to discuss the day’s developments. Listen to their conversation:

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

