Beaver Borough Closes Municipal Building For At Least Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

By John Paul
Beaver Borough Municipal Building / photo via Borough of Beaver

Beaver Borough is closing its municipal building for at least two weeks over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp confirmed to BeaverCountian.com the board is aware of the borough’s decision, which marks the first municipality entirely within Beaver County’s borders to close. Ellwood City, which is primarily located in Lawrence County with just a small portion in Beaver County, closed its municipal building yesterday with similar concerns.

Beaver Borough sent the following statement to borough residents through its SWIFT alert system, notifying them of the closure:

Due to the concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the increasing likelihood of the effects of the virus being felt in the area, Beaver Borough will be closing its Borough Building to the public on March 16, 2020, through March 27, 2020.

Borough Employees will remain on duty and all functions, services, and business hours of the Borough will continue to operate over the next two weeks. The public is not permitted to physically go into the Borough Building as the doors will be locked. All bills or fines can be paid by placing payments in the drop box on the left side of the borough building door.

The Borough is committed to the safety of its residents and it is with that frame of mind this decision has been made.

The Borough Office’s phone number is 724-773-6700 if you have any questions.

These instructions may be updated as additional information becomes available.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

