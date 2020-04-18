Saturday, April 18, 2020
Ambridge Family Who Warned Of COVID-19 Has Lost Their Father To The Disease

From Kristie Park: "Back row for left to right: Our dad/pap pap, Paul Bohn. My nephew Anthony Prentice (18) and niece Alivia Prentice (16), children of my brother Scott Prentice who is next in the back row. Front row from left: my daughter, Lily Park (15). My niece Katie Prentice (19). My son Tyler Park (16). My brother Vinnie Prentice. My niece Diann Prentice (23). Diann and Katie are Vinnie's daughters. Our mom/Honey, Linda Bohn (that's what the kids call her instead of grandma) and I'm on the end next to my mom.  This was taken at our 40th Annual Pisano Family Reunion (my mom's side of the family) August 19, 2017. I shared this picture because it is one of my absolute favorite pictures of us."

An Ambridge family who spoke out to warn about the seriousness of the novel coronavirus has lost their father to the disease.

Paul Bohn, 78, of Ambridge, lost his life on Friday to COVID-19. He had been transported to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering respiratory distress on March 31.

Bohn’s daughter, Kristie Park, spoke to BeaverCountian.com on April 5, begging her community to take the virus seriously.

“I read how some people are eager to get back to work, and I know they need paychecks to survive. I understand that. But at the same time, I don’t think people take things like this seriously until it hits their doorstep,” Kristie said at the time.

Paul ran a funeral home in town and was widely known throughout his community as a caring man. He was one of three members of the family to contract COVID-19. His wife Linda, and son Vinnie, had also contracted the virus.

Kristie told BeaverCountian.com today that Linda and Vinnie are in good health.

“This has been the hardest 18 days of our lives,” she said.

Kristie first announced the death of her father in a public post to Facebook shortly before 4 p.m. Friday:

Today we had to make one of the most difficult decision in our lives to let our hero pass peacefully and comfortably after a long 18 day battle against this damn virus. Thank you for all of your support, your prayers and your love during this nightmare. My dad is one in a million and as most of you know he is the kindest, most loving man to touch all of our lives. Please keep our family in your prayers during this dark time. Thank you to the amazing healthcare workers at West Penn Hospital and an extra big hug and thank you to Jennifer for holding his hand, giving him love, letting us talk to him on speakerphone and letting us say goodbye to him on Zoom. Although we couldn’t be there we appreciate you being there with him for us. You truly are an angel on Earth, Jennifer!

To my dad,

This isn’t goodbye its see ya later! I love you

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who can support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

