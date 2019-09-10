A presentation was made of the township’s audit. [01:20]
MS4 Presentation [07:15]
Public Comment [14:50]
Bud Ghallager: Had questions regarding handicap parking spots and the process needed to obtain one. Had a question about ordinances on unlicensed vehicles. Discussion about whether the township has a fireworks ordinance in place.
Nancy Bennett [19:30]: Also had questions about whether a firework ordinance is in place. Asked about what about how the township could better deal with fireworks nuisances.
Police Report [25:10]
– Discussion about the wine festival.
– Georgetown Road update.
Emergency Management [35:00]
Engineer Report [35:25]
Zoning Report [42:45]
Fire Report [43:35]
Highway Report [43:50]
Accepting of Minutes [45:20]
Solicitor Report [45:30]
Planning Report [50:15]
Finance Report [52:55]
– Further discussion about the audit presented at the start of the meeting.
– Discussion about planning for the 2020 fiscal year budget.
New / Unfinished Business [1:02:50]
Reader Comments