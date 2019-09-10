A presentation was made of the township’s audit. [01:20]

MS4 Presentation [07:15]

Public Comment [14:50]

Bud Ghallager: Had questions regarding handicap parking spots and the process needed to obtain one. Had a question about ordinances on unlicensed vehicles. Discussion about whether the township has a fireworks ordinance in place.

Nancy Bennett [19:30]: Also had questions about whether a firework ordinance is in place. Asked about what about how the township could better deal with fireworks nuisances.

Police Report [25:10]

– Discussion about the wine festival.

– Georgetown Road update.

Emergency Management [35:00]

Engineer Report [35:25]

Zoning Report [42:45]

Fire Report [43:35]

Highway Report [43:50]

Accepting of Minutes [45:20]

Solicitor Report [45:30]

Planning Report [50:15]

Finance Report [52:55]

– Further discussion about the audit presented at the start of the meeting.

– Discussion about planning for the 2020 fiscal year budget.

New / Unfinished Business [1:02:50]