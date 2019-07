Approval of Minutes

Approval of Treasurer Report [00:30]

Engineer Report [00:45]

Police Report [02:20]

Fire Report [04:15]

Public Comment [04:30]

Old Business [05:25]

– Discussion about the sale of a fire truck. Motion was passed to advertise the sale of the truck again.

New Business [06:50]

– Discussion about Gordon Plan.

– PMRS Conference call will take place to discuss the board’s pension plans and the updates happening to them.

Correspondence [09:10]