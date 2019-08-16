Township Commissioner Tim LaHue was absent from the August 15 Meeting.

Public Comment

– None

Accepting Minutes [00:30]

Committee Reports [00:45]

Solicitor Report [01:00]

Engineer Report

– None

Manager Update [01:30]

Old Business

– None

New Business [05:10]

– A police service agreement with Rochester School District was discussed. This would involve Rochester Police having a minimum of three officers at each football game, and a minimum of two

officers at each basketball game. Details on how these officers would be paid were also discussed.

Payment of Bills [06:40]

Police Chief [07:00]

– The engine seized on the township’s unmarked 2013 Chevy Impala police car. Discussion was had on if it would be worth it to replace the engine, since a new car should be arriving within the next four to six weeks. The Township decided to put the car up for auction as-is and wait for the new car to arrive.

Fire Report [10:15]

– Discussion about purchasing a property. Updates were given about the status of the fire trucks and information for the month of July.

Public Works [12:05]

Remarks of Officials [14:00]

– Discussion was had about potential grants the township could get to help pay for various things.