Township Commissioner Tim LaHue was absent from the August 15 Meeting.
Public Comment
– None
Accepting Minutes [00:30]
Committee Reports [00:45]
Solicitor Report [01:00]
Engineer Report
– None
Manager Update [01:30]
Old Business
– None
New Business [05:10]
– A police service agreement with Rochester School District was discussed. This would involve Rochester Police having a minimum of three officers at each football game, and a minimum of two
officers at each basketball game. Details on how these officers would be paid were also discussed.
Payment of Bills [06:40]
Police Chief [07:00]
– The engine seized on the township’s unmarked 2013 Chevy Impala police car. Discussion was had on if it would be worth it to replace the engine, since a new car should be arriving within the next four to six weeks. The Township decided to put the car up for auction as-is and wait for the new car to arrive.
Fire Report [10:15]
– Discussion about purchasing a property. Updates were given about the status of the fire trucks and information for the month of July.
Public Works [12:05]
Remarks of Officials [14:00]
– Discussion was had about potential grants the township could get to help pay for various things.
