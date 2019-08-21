Councilman Ron Becker was absent for this meeting. Approximately five citizens attended.

Public Comment [01:00]

Solicitor of Joint Sewer Authority:

– Made a presentation with intent to receive authorization to temporarily store historic fill material on borough property. Details of what is considered “historic fill” and the chemicals found inside of it are described in detail.

– Borough members ask questions regarding health and welfare of the citizens of Rochester.

– Borough solicitor would like to receive a “hold harmless” letter before approving the motion.

Gene: Discusses his thoughts on the chlorine issue and how he would appreciate it if the building, which he says is an old brewery, not be torn down.

Zack: Applied for and received a job on the Planning Commission.

Approval of Minutes [31:40]

Approval of Bills [32:10]

Public Works Site

– Discussion about a potential purchase of a new location for Public Works. The department stated they would go 50/50 with the borough on the price of the property, which is $335,000.00.

Approval of Minutes of Joint Sewer Authority [35:30]

Fire Report [35:45]

Committee Report [37:00]

Public Safety [37:10]

– Issues with cars sitting on properties for years without being moved or towed.

Public Works [38:30]

– Received eighteen applications for an opening. Borough will go through and narrow them down to a top three or five, and choose one shortly after.

Recreation

– None

Mayor Report [40:50]

– Has heard citizen complaints because they are receiving tickets for not moving their vehicles for street sweeping, when the street sweeper never goes down their street.

Solicitor Report

– None

Code Officer Report

– No Discussion

Police Report [42:40]

Manager / Treasurer Report [43:50]

– Community Heart and Soul Program. Discussion was had on what the group does and if the borough should apply to be part of their group, which could allow them to potentially receive grant money to help community involvement in local government.

– An agreement with PennDOT is running out on road clearing in the winter. The borough receives a little over $11,000.00 a year if they help PennDOT keep state roads cleared when a larger storm hits. The contract is for five years.

Old Business [56:10]

– Council member asked about bids for the roof of the library.

New Business [57:45]