Motion to Approve Minutes [00:45]
Treasurer Report/Payment of Bills [01:05]
Public Comment
– None
Correspondence [02:05]
Committee Reports [02:30]
Fire Report [02:40]
Code Enforcement [03:15]
Recreation
– None
Road Report [04:50]
Police Report [06:30]
Old Business [09:10]
New Business [10:35]
– Resolution 405 (Property Maintenance Code) was passed.
– Resolution 406 (Police Protection) was passed.
Announcement [15:10]
– Dates were given for upcoming MS4 public meetings and 2020 Budget meetings.
