Motion to Approve Minutes [00:45]

Treasurer Report/Payment of Bills [01:05]

Public Comment

– None

Correspondence [02:05]

Committee Reports [02:30]

Fire Report [02:40]

Code Enforcement [03:15]

Recreation

– None

Road Report [04:50]

Police Report [06:30]

Old Business [09:10]

New Business [10:35]

– Resolution 405 (Property Maintenance Code) was passed.

– Resolution 406 (Police Protection) was passed.

Announcement [15:10]

– Dates were given for upcoming MS4 public meetings and 2020 Budget meetings.

