Approval Of Minutes [01:00]

Old Business [01:30]

– The Township chose a vendor for the Township Hall Remodel Project totaling $129,900.00. Discussion detailed what the money will be spent on.

– The bids for conducting work on Rocky Bend Nature Preserve were opened. Only one bid was received at $516,052.00. The contract is going to be reviewed by the engineer and the solicitor before it is accepted.

New Business

– Security cameras to be bought and installed next to trash receptacle, not to exceed $2,500.00.

– Motion was made to remove the treasurer’s name from a bond.

Solicitor Report [11:00]

– Update for township supervisors about the reassessment situation.

– COG GIS ordinance advertisement was approved.

Engineer Report [14:45]

– Update on guardrail replacement. An extra $8,300.00 is needed to properly comply with existing rules and regulations that apply to the road.

Pipeline Presentation [17:00]

– Multiple holes need bored out to be tested as part of a geo-technical report. Two of these areas are hard to access and will need a separate access road to bore. Construction of the road could necessitate knocking down twenty to forty trees. Council gave approval for the limited permit required for grading and excavating.

Planning

– None

Fire

– None

Police

– None

Treasurer Report [27:45]

Announcements [30:00]

– Update on Rocky Bend Nature Reserve