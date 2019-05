– Local Elected Officials Introduced [07:00]

– Introductions around the table [09:00]

– State of the Industry in the Commonwealth [23:00]

– Open Discussion and Questions [41:00]

– Concerns about nuclear energy [48:00]

– Discussion about whats the Shell plant is going to be used for [55:00]

– Discussion about lack of infrastructure in the area that leads to locals not being able to utilize the natural gas being piped through their backyards [1:11:30]