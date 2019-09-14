Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com’s video coverage of this meeting begins approximately fifteen minutes after its start due to a scheduling error on our part.

Absent from this meeting were Board Chairman Clarence Dawson and Manager Brad Gailey.

Public Comment

Dominic [01:45]: Penalties and late fees are being charged to him after he was told they would not be. Dominic’s late fees will be reviewed by the board and waived as per his individual payment agreement with the water authority.

Erin Garvey [05:20]: Asked if the water has been tested recently. Has worries that corrosive materials are in the water. The board responded that the water gets sent to a lab to be tested two times per month. Erin also told the board she thinks it is interesting that the entire neighborhood had an issue with their bills, and not just random individuals.

James [06:00]: Received a $1,342.00 water bill, which increased to $1,683.00 after fees. The bill said that he used 122,000 gallons of water in three months. He believes that the meter is reading correctly but that the pressure that is occurring on the meter is incorrect. Also raised concerns about high bills occurring in clustered areas, such as on Wildwood Road.

Mike Daniels [16:30]: Talks to the audience about what he thinks they should do, including keeping their bills and monitoring their meter daily.

Mike Palmer [20:05]: Raised questions to the board if back pressure could affect the meter readings, and if the board has considered this as a reason the meters may be reading incorrectly. Asked if he will still be paying the $34 monthly until the issue is resolved. The board responded that they will send out a letter to residents describing the operations and processes required for monitor reading. This letter will also contain information about billing.

Officer Reports [34:30]

Manager Report

– None

Discussion about calling the billing company [38:30]

Solicitor Report

– None

New Business [39:35]

– Discussion about hiring an independent auditor to review the billing process, as well as the meter reading process. Motion was made and passed.

Public Comment [44:15]

Mike Daniels: Wants the authority to give residents the benefit of the doubt if their past meter readings have been consistent. Believes the issues with billing began after a particular employee was hired.