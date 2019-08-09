The following committees had no public reports:

– Finance Committee

– Legislative Committee

– Public Utilities Committee

– Fire Committee

– Recreation Committee

Police Committee

– Reported that one of their squad cars need new tires. A motion was approved to purchase the tires at a cost of $620.68.

The following officials has no public reports:

– Secretary

– Treasurer

– Planning Commission

– Emergency Coordinator

– Borough Solicitor

– Sewage Enforcement Officer

– Tax Collector

Borough Engineer

– Gave an update on fixing the roof at the police station.

Mayor

– Read information about the police department’s activities over the past month.

Unfinished Business

– None

Action on Bills

– None

Ordinances on Resolutions

– None

Communications

– Received a letter from Planning and Redevelopment

New Business

– None

Public Comment

– A resident complained about a lack of good communication in Borough, as well as the cost of water bills.