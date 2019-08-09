The following committees had no public reports:
– Finance Committee
– Legislative Committee
– Public Utilities Committee
– Fire Committee
– Recreation Committee
Police Committee
– Reported that one of their squad cars need new tires. A motion was approved to purchase the tires at a cost of $620.68.
The following officials has no public reports:
– Secretary
– Treasurer
– Planning Commission
– Emergency Coordinator
– Borough Solicitor
– Sewage Enforcement Officer
– Tax Collector
Borough Engineer
– Gave an update on fixing the roof at the police station.
Mayor
– Read information about the police department’s activities over the past month.
Unfinished Business
– None
Action on Bills
– None
Ordinances on Resolutions
– None
Communications
– Received a letter from Planning and Redevelopment
New Business
– None
Public Comment
– A resident complained about a lack of good communication in Borough, as well as the cost of water bills.
