Approval of Minutes [00:45]

Public Comment [1:05]

Public Works [01:15]

Finance Report [02:10]

Legislative Report

Utilities Report

Fire and Police Report [03:05]

Recreation Report

Mayor Report

Secretary Report

Treasurer Report

Planning Commission Report

Emergency Coordinator Report

Solicitor Report [04:00]

Engineer Report [04:50]

Sewage Report

Tax Collector Report

Unfinished Business

New Business

Public Comment [06:00]

Rockwell – Asked borough council why they never have a Treasurer’s Report and asked for a copy of the

last one that was created. Expressed his displeasure with the lack of reports being turned in, as he stated it

is council’s job to inform the people of the borough about what is happening.

Mike Daniels – Discussed an open house that occurred at a local business. Invited people of the

borough to come visit. Mike also asked for a copy of the Treasurer’s Report.

Wade – Discussed towing issues and lack of receiving calls about wrecks and emergencies in the borough.