Approval of Minutes [00:45]
Public Comment [1:05]
– None
Public Works [01:15]
Finance Report [02:10]
Legislative Report
– None
Utilities Report
– None
Fire and Police Report [03:05]
Recreation Report
– None
Mayor Report
– None
Secretary Report
– None
Treasurer Report
– None
Planning Commission Report
– None
Emergency Coordinator Report
– None
Solicitor Report [04:00]
Engineer Report [04:50]
Sewage Report
– None
Tax Collector Report
– None
Unfinished Business
– None
New Business
– None
Public Comment [06:00]
Rockwell – Asked borough council why they never have a Treasurer’s Report and asked for a copy of the
last one that was created. Expressed his displeasure with the lack of reports being turned in, as he stated it
is council’s job to inform the people of the borough about what is happening.
Mike Daniels – Discussed an open house that occurred at a local business. Invited people of the
borough to come visit. Mike also asked for a copy of the Treasurer’s Report.
Wade – Discussed towing issues and lack of receiving calls about wrecks and emergencies in the borough.
