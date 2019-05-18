Presentation of Proclamation

Public Comment

– Sasha K: Expressed interest in starting a children’s garden in the community.

The president of “Right and First,” who did not identify herself, continued the conversation about the garden. The project would be on the corner of 5th and 15th streets. A lengthy discussion was held about the property, as well as work the group has done in the past.

Committee Report [27:35]

Executive Session requested regarding personnel matters.

Public Safety [32:00]

Public Works [32:10]

Recreation [32:15]

Old Business [32:20]

* After the Executive Session, the Borough returned and continued their meeting with new business. Executive Sessions are typically held before a regular meeting or after all other business is completed. Because BeaverCountian.com had to leave the room for the executive session, we did not have time to setup our equipment again after the meeting reconvened to record its final three minutes.

– Authorization to advertise a full-time union position at the sanitation department

– A Tai Chi summer class will be held in Townshend Park