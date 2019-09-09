* Borough Members Kenny Williams and Jean Hupp were absent for this September 4th specially set meeting on sewage authority price hikes.

The meeting was scheduled due to a 113% price hike in sewage authority billing. It began with borough council discussing a timeline of events leading up to the present day.

Issues discussed ranged from a damaged infrastructure to potential losses of large sums of money.

The borough currently receives $50,000.00 a year from the authority to repair infrastructure, which comes out to less than $0.01 per foot.

The public comment portion of the meeting begins at [11:30].

Don: Was upset council does not remove the members they appointed to the water and sewage authority. The borough solicitor said he will research the law to see if council has that power, and will have more information at the next borough meeting.

Midland Citizen: Discussion about the history of the authority. The authority, according to the borough, is refusing to hold discussions about how to solve current issues.