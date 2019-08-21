Review Minutes [01:00]

Payment of Bills [03:00]

Public Comment [04:05]

Mike: Suggested the borough place a barrier by the railroad crossing near Ida Street due to cars going over it into a ditch. Thinks maybe they can ask PennDOT for one of the Jersey Barriers they are taking off of the Koppel Bridge to use.

John: Thinks there should be more signage for trucks coming through the borough. Says drivers are getting lost and are destroying local roads that are not meant to take the load of the trucks.

Police Report [10:10]

– Borough member asks if citations are being given in town because he thinks it is common practice to just give warnings if the violator lives locally.

Engineer Report

– None, absent

Solicitor Report [14:05]

– Currently working on an ordinance to stop truck drivers from using brake retarders inside borough limits.

– Discussion about assessment appeals on municipality-owned properties.

Fire Report [17:05]

Maintenance Report [18:35]

– Requested the borough purchase three first aid kits.

– Asked citizens to report any issues they have with their streets and any potholes they want fixed.

– Would like borough to remove the current salt shed as it is not doing its job properly. Weather hits the shed and the borough loses approximately two tons of salt a year as a result.

– A new slab and curb would cost the borough roughly $7,000.00.

Mayor Report [33:40]

– Hired two police officers, one full-time and one part-time. The full-time officer then quit, and the borough is looking for another full-time officer to replace him.

Unfinished Business [35:10]

– Discussion about a vehicle and traffic ordinance (ORD-398).

– Discussion about repaving project. A formal bid will need to be written up and sent out.

– A speed zone study was done for the borough by PennDOT at a cost of $2,000.00. Their study showed that speed limits throughout the borough should be 25 mph. The borough is looking into purchasing signs to replace the existing 35 mph ones.

New Business [47:15]

– Discussion about existing contracts and how the borough has hired an outside company to help with grant applications.

– A part-time public works job offer has been approved at a rate of $12/hr.