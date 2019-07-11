Public Hearing

– Ordinance #1-2019 will authorize the Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department to apply for insurance reimbursement.

One citizen asked to have the ordinance explained with township officials then describing how the process would work.

Public Comment [01:50]

– None

Approval Of Minutes [02:05]

Treasurer Report [02:20]

Police/Fire/Road Report [2:30]

Unfinished Business

– None

New Business [02:40]

– Resolution #5-2019 subdividing and non-building waver

– Approval of ordinance #1-2019 for fire insurance reimbursement

Announcements

– Independence Day Celebration on Saturday July 13

– Recycle Days on August 2nd and 3rd.