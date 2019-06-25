Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Tax Report [02:35]

Approval of Minutes [02:45]

Payment of Bills [03:00]

– Purchase of a New Truck [04:45]

– Hire Seasonal Park Maintenance [05:10]

– Motion for approval of Amphitheater location (Location number 4 located near Pavilion 2)

BOC Report

– None

Police Report [06:20]

Sewer Department [08:10]

Engineer Report [09:25]

Road Department [10:45]

Zoning and Planning Department [12:00]

Sewer Authority [15:10]

Old and New Business

– None

Public Comment

– None

Announcements [15:50]

*The board went into executive session regarding police arbitration and upcoming collective bargaining agreements. The executive session lasted approximately 40 minutes, with no subsequent action taken by the board.