Public Comment (Agenda Items)
– None
Tax Report [02:35]
Approval of Minutes [02:45]
Payment of Bills [03:00]
– Purchase of a New Truck [04:45]
– Hire Seasonal Park Maintenance [05:10]
– Motion for approval of Amphitheater location (Location number 4 located near Pavilion 2)
BOC Report
– None
Police Report [06:20]
Sewer Department [08:10]
Engineer Report [09:25]
Road Department [10:45]
Zoning and Planning Department [12:00]
Sewer Authority [15:10]
Old and New Business
– None
Public Comment
– None
Announcements [15:50]
*The board went into executive session regarding police arbitration and upcoming collective bargaining agreements. The executive session lasted approximately 40 minutes, with no subsequent action taken by the board.
