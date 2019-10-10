Approval of Minutes [00:40]

Approval of Bills Paid [00:50]

Roadmaster Report [01:10]

Planning Commission [02:15]

Treasurer Report [02:55]

Executive Session

– An executive session was convened regarding pending legal matters. This session lasted approximately thirty minutes.

Old Business [05:35]

– Discussion was held about a wireless facilities management ordinance.

New Business [07:00]

– Motion was made to accept a 90-day extension on the Dorsey sub-division plan #2.

– Proposals for a loan from PNC and FNB were reviewed and discussed. The total loan amount is $400,000.00.

– Motion was made to draw $94,500.00 from Capital Reserve to General Fund to pay for Phase 3 of the new maintenance building.

Public Comment [13:45]

Sam: Brought up issues he has with road conditions throughout the township. Discussed issues his daughter is having with the planning commission and sewage authority regarding building a new home.

Diane: Thanked the township supervisors for applying for grants regarding the roads.

Bob: Brought up issues he has had with construction plans. These plans were drawn up by Bob, who is a Sewage Enforcement Officer.

Steve: Expresses his opinions about issues that have been brought up by the other citizens.

Steve: Suggested the board to apply for more grants. Asked for a total estimated cost of the new garage that was constructed. Served the board with Right-to-Know requests.