Road Department [01:10]

– Sharon Drive discussion

– Looking for quotes for a new single-axle truck.

– Salt order for the upcoming winter season needs done by October 1.

Parks and Recreation [08:05]

– Discussion about getting internet access.

Buildings and Grounds [15:10]

– Discussion was had about water testing in township owned buildings.

Administrative [21:45]

– Received pricing on two laptop computers and software for township usage at approx $6,000.00.

– Discussion about getting rid of records, how it should be done, and if an outside company should be involved.

Zoning and Code Enforcement [31:15]

Planning Committee [35:00]

– No update from August meeting as the committee did not meet quorum.

Meetings/Updates/Important Dates [35:45]

– Discussion about the dates for budget workshops.

Public Comment [41:10]

Bill: Asked questions about workers’ comp.