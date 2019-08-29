Road Department [01:10]
– Sharon Drive discussion
– Looking for quotes for a new single-axle truck.
– Salt order for the upcoming winter season needs done by October 1.
Parks and Recreation [08:05]
– Discussion about getting internet access.
Buildings and Grounds [15:10]
– Discussion was had about water testing in township owned buildings.
Administrative [21:45]
– Received pricing on two laptop computers and software for township usage at approx $6,000.00.
– Discussion about getting rid of records, how it should be done, and if an outside company should be involved.
Zoning and Code Enforcement [31:15]
Planning Committee [35:00]
– No update from August meeting as the committee did not meet quorum.
Meetings/Updates/Important Dates [35:45]
– Discussion about the dates for budget workshops.
Public Comment [41:10]
Bill: Asked questions about workers’ comp.
