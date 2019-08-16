The following officials were absent from the August 14 Meeting:

– Arthur D Evans JR (Mayor), Sydney Kaercher (Councilwoman, Tax Collector), Gene St. Clair (Police Chief)

Engineer Report [01:10]

Street Department [03:20]

Mayor Report

– None

Treasurer Report [16:55]

Motion to Pay Bills [17:45]

– A motion was made to transfer $20,000.00 from the general account to the payroll account.

Police Report [21:50]

Committee Reports [26:30]

– Discussion was had about purchasing sign brackets to help support loose signs throughout the borough.

– Discussion was had regarding the demolition of houses in the borough, and how the borough would handle the situation financially.

Solicitor Report [47:20]

Old Business

– None

New Business

– None