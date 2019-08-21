Supervisor Curtis Steffler was absent for this meeting. Approximately 18 citizens attended.

Public Comment [00:45]

Steve Elliot: Raised questions about the discharge of firearms in the township, wants to know if the restrictions will be by zone (Residential or Industrial) or township wide.

Ron Harrison: Discussed his unhappiness regarding Mr. Betters’ properties in Clearwater Estates, saying multiple properties have been left incomplete.

Fran Harrison: Continued the discussion about properties in Clearwater Development. Has issues with logging near her home and concerns regarding flooding due to lack of trees.

Joe: Asks up questions regarding storm water management, leading to a lengthy discussionwith multiple members of the township regarding flooding and water runoff issues.

Approval of Minutes [1:01:30]

Correspondents [1:01:50]

Planning Commission [1:02:35]

Engineer Report

– None

Solicitor Report

– None

Fire Report [1:03:35]

Police Report [1:04:00]

Animal Control Report [1:04:35]

Road Report

– None

New Business

– None

Payment of Bills [1:06:30]

Other Business

– None