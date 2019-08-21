Supervisor Curtis Steffler was absent for this meeting. Approximately 18 citizens attended.
Public Comment [00:45]
Steve Elliot: Raised questions about the discharge of firearms in the township, wants to know if the restrictions will be by zone (Residential or Industrial) or township wide.
Ron Harrison: Discussed his unhappiness regarding Mr. Betters’ properties in Clearwater Estates, saying multiple properties have been left incomplete.
Fran Harrison: Continued the discussion about properties in Clearwater Development. Has issues with logging near her home and concerns regarding flooding due to lack of trees.
Joe: Asks up questions regarding storm water management, leading to a lengthy discussionwith multiple members of the township regarding flooding and water runoff issues.
Approval of Minutes [1:01:30]
Correspondents [1:01:50]
Planning Commission [1:02:35]
Engineer Report
– None
Solicitor Report
– None
Fire Report [1:03:35]
Police Report [1:04:00]
Animal Control Report [1:04:35]
Road Report
– None
New Business
– None
Payment of Bills [1:06:30]
Other Business
– None
