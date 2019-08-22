Public Comment [00:50]

– None

Accept Minutes [01:35]

Public Works [01:00]

Mayor Report [04:10]

Old Business [05:30]

– Discussion about CSX landslide. Currently working to receive damage reimbursement.

– Ordinance 323, to eliminate parking on the entirety of Evans Street, is in the works. Fines would be $15.00 plus costs.

New Business [16:00]

– Ratified ad for New Brighton Boosters.

– Discussion about potential feral cats in the borough.

Payment of Bills [18:20]

Correspondence

– None

Public Comment

– None