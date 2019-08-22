Public Comment [00:50]
– None
Accept Minutes [01:35]
Public Works [01:00]
Mayor Report [04:10]
Old Business [05:30]
– Discussion about CSX landslide. Currently working to receive damage reimbursement.
– Ordinance 323, to eliminate parking on the entirety of Evans Street, is in the works. Fines would be $15.00 plus costs.
New Business [16:00]
– Ratified ad for New Brighton Boosters.
– Discussion about potential feral cats in the borough.
Payment of Bills [18:20]
Correspondence
– None
Public Comment
– None
Reader Comments