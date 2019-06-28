Public Comment

Karen:

– Thanked road crew for the work they did following recent storms.

– Read a letter she wrote regarding the July 1st meeting. Contained suggestions for the setup and concerns for handicap participants entering the building.

Steve White:

– Expressed his frustrations with the Penn Energy plan.

Approval of Minutes [08:35]

Finance Committee Report [09:55]

Parks and Recreation Report [10:55]

Ordinance Committee Report

– none

Public Safety Report

– None

Property and Buildings Report [14:00]

Mayor’s Report [14:05]

– Read from the borough newsletter and brought up a comment regarding her participating in council meetings too much.

Engineer Report [15:55]

– Discussed an update on Penn Energy, invited a spokesperson to come up and speak to the board.

Penn Energy Update [18:40]

– Lengthy discussion about special conditions being added and traffic management for Amsler Ridge Road.

– Borough council asks questions regarding the plan.

– Councilwoman Pat Skonieczny expresses legal concerns [30:00]

– Mayor JoAnn Borato comments on the situation and concerns brought up by council [38:00]

– Penn Energy sent a letter to those who would be affected by their plans to widen the road and build a retaining wall. The contents of these letters allegedly contradict what the borough advertised in the newspaper in regards to what citizens could bring up at the July 1st meeting. [47:00]

– A member of the public asked to comment on what had been discussed but was denied the floor by Council President Brian Westrom.

– The motion to allow Penn Energy to start the process of gaining land owners’ consent was passed in a vote of 5-1.

Old Business [54:00]

– Feral Cat Ordinance was discussed. Councilwoman Skonieczny thought the ordinance was unconstitutional in its wording in fining and potentially jailing those who violate the ordinance. The motion was passed in a vote of 5-1.

New Business [1:01:45]

– A salt contract was awarded to Detroit Salt in the amount of $84.25 per ton.

– The sending of tax bills may be delayed due to the lack of a borough tax collector. The issue will be addressed at the next meeting.