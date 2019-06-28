Public Comment
Karen:
– Thanked road crew for the work they did following recent storms.
– Read a letter she wrote regarding the July 1st meeting. Contained suggestions for the setup and concerns for handicap participants entering the building.
Steve White:
– Expressed his frustrations with the Penn Energy plan.
Approval of Minutes [08:35]
Finance Committee Report [09:55]
Parks and Recreation Report [10:55]
Ordinance Committee Report
– none
Public Safety Report
– None
Property and Buildings Report [14:00]
Mayor’s Report [14:05]
– Read from the borough newsletter and brought up a comment regarding her participating in council meetings too much.
Engineer Report [15:55]
– Discussed an update on Penn Energy, invited a spokesperson to come up and speak to the board.
Penn Energy Update [18:40]
– Lengthy discussion about special conditions being added and traffic management for Amsler Ridge Road.
– Borough council asks questions regarding the plan.
– Councilwoman Pat Skonieczny expresses legal concerns [30:00]
– Mayor JoAnn Borato comments on the situation and concerns brought up by council [38:00]
– Penn Energy sent a letter to those who would be affected by their plans to widen the road and build a retaining wall. The contents of these letters allegedly contradict what the borough advertised in the newspaper in regards to what citizens could bring up at the July 1st meeting. [47:00]
– A member of the public asked to comment on what had been discussed but was denied the floor by Council President Brian Westrom.
– The motion to allow Penn Energy to start the process of gaining land owners’ consent was passed in a vote of 5-1.
Old Business [54:00]
– Feral Cat Ordinance was discussed. Councilwoman Skonieczny thought the ordinance was unconstitutional in its wording in fining and potentially jailing those who violate the ordinance. The motion was passed in a vote of 5-1.
New Business [1:01:45]
– A salt contract was awarded to Detroit Salt in the amount of $84.25 per ton.
– The sending of tax bills may be delayed due to the lack of a borough tax collector. The issue will be addressed at the next meeting.
