This conditional use hearing is regarding the Beaver Valley Mall real estate. The intent is to use the parking lots in front of what was once “Tropical Fun Zone” as parking for the Shell Plant.

The lease would be for two years, with the option to extend the contract six months. There will be 397 parking spaces available. Shell would put up a fence around the parking area, as they currently do with one on the other side of the lot.

Police Chief Kramer: asked questions regarding the volume of cars parking there, and if it will be in addition to the ones already parking in the other lot. The response from Latsko Development was that there are already cars parking behind Huntington Bank down the road, and those cars would have a proper place to park.

Tom Coats: Expressed his concerns about the conditions of roads leading in and out of the mall. He is concerned that with additional cars going in and out it may worsen the problem.

Cris: Has concerns with traffic patterns at the intersection near what used to be Toys R Us. He thinks the turn light should be extended due to the higher amount of traffic coming from when the shell plant lets out.