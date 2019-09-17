Public Comment

Tim: Expressed his concerns with road conditions throughout the township. It was explained to him by the township commissioners that the 2019 road program has been completed, and the department of public works would attempt to fix some of the larger problems he discussed.

Karen: Has questions for National Fuel regarding their plans and what their current projects are. Also asked questions regarding safety plans in case of a line rupture and how they will update the public.

Questions asked to Energy Transfer [20:05]

Approval Of Minutes [26:30]

Engineer Report [26:40]

Solicitor Report [32:35]

Old Business [34:35]

Committee Reports [35:50]

Approval Of Bills [36:30]

Treasurer Report [36:40]

* An executive session was requested regarding litigation, with no need to reconvene.