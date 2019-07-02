Engineer Report

– 2018 Roads. A reduction in contract price was motioned in the amount of $39,375.45

– 2019 Roads. Issues were brought up about who was supposed to pay for part of a contract.

PA DEP

– Drainage issues with Ceder Ridge pond were discussed. A new plan is needed to fix this issue, which requires the construction of an access road. Discussion took place about where to construct it due to the pond’s position behind residents’ properties. One of the property owners contacted the Conservation District, who did a test on mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

– Discussion about a dedicated turn lane next to the Beaver Valley Mall. The developer would need township support and approval to construct this plan.

Solicitor Report [17:10]

– An executive session was requested regarding litigation with no need to reconvene.

Old Business [19:30]

– Currently getting bids on trash receptacles for 2020.

BOC Report

– None

New Business

– None

*An approval for final payment of the 2018 road program was made in the amount of $100,749.25.