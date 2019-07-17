Accepting Minutes [01:10]
Tax Collector Report [01:55]
Mayor Report
– None
Solicitor Report [02:45]
– Discussion about condemned properties in the borough
– Passing of resolutions #3-2019 and #4-2019 in relation to condemned properties and borough tax exonerations
Police Report [13:00]
– None
Fire Report
– Firefighters received Hazmat certifications
Streets [16:45]
Finance Report [18:15]
– Discussion about the borough being $58,000.00 over budget when compared to the same day last year.
– Discussion about overtime issues with police. The borough is currently budgeting $10,000.00 a year for police overtime, but due to lack of officers the borough has spent $11,000.00 to date.
Recreation [21:00]
– Discussion about upcoming borough events.
– Councilman Frank Wilson discussed issues he has with the amount of his water bill.
Old Business [27:30]
– None
New Business [27:45]
– Discussion about whether the borough should create regulations on fireworks, such as how late they can be fired and how close they can be fired to a residential dwelling.
Payment of Bills [33:45]
