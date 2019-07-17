Accepting Minutes [01:10]

Tax Collector Report [01:55]

Mayor Report

– None

Solicitor Report [02:45]

– Discussion about condemned properties in the borough

– Passing of resolutions #3-2019 and #4-2019 in relation to condemned properties and borough tax exonerations

Police Report [13:00]

– None

Fire Report

– Firefighters received Hazmat certifications

Streets [16:45]

Finance Report [18:15]

– Discussion about the borough being $58,000.00 over budget when compared to the same day last year.

– Discussion about overtime issues with police. The borough is currently budgeting $10,000.00 a year for police overtime, but due to lack of officers the borough has spent $11,000.00 to date.

Recreation [21:00]

– Discussion about upcoming borough events.

– Councilman Frank Wilson discussed issues he has with the amount of his water bill.

Old Business [27:30]

– None

New Business [27:45]

– Discussion about whether the borough should create regulations on fireworks, such as how late they can be fired and how close they can be fired to a residential dwelling.

Payment of Bills [33:45]