Department Head Report [00:22]

– Discussion about curb ramps being put in by PennDOT. Solicitor wanted to review to make sure the county owns the properties PennDOT is requesting a sign off for.

– Discussion was had about recycling and how to fix the glass issue. The plan that was created is to team up with the Beaver County Blind Association in something called “Glass Back to Glass”. Glass will be collected the first Wednesday in June as part of a pilot study. This will take place from 8am-11am. The goal is to have a permanent solution by the end of June.

Solicitor Report [09:30]

– Filed appeal for tax lean from the IRS.

– Congressman Conor Lamb’s office forwarded the info he sent them to a liaison to help the process.

– Request for Executive Session regarding contract negotiation.

BOC Reports

Dan Camp:

– Requested Executive Session regarding personnel.

– Work session scheduled for 5-22-19 is cancelled due to election day being the day prior. The resolutions from that meeting will be discussed at the regular meeting on 5-23-19.

– There will be a public hearing regarding the Shell Plant that will be attended by State Representatives on 5-16-19 from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Tony Amadio:

– No Report

Sandie Egley:

-CCBC requested the Commissioners to reconsider the allotment the county gives them.

-Police Officer Celebration and Pinning will be held on the Courthouse lawn on Friday, 5-17-19. The pinning will begin at 9:00am and the ceremony will begin at 10:00am.

Other Business

– None

Audience Participation

– None