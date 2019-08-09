Department Head Reports [00:15]
Public Works
– Met with Geo-tech engineer about the landslide at Economy Park.
– Update on Hill 12.
– Started drainage at Brush Creek Park.
– Restored water at Brady’s Run Park.
– Discussion about replacing all of Brush Creek Park Road, as it is falling apart and is beyond repair.
Solicitor Report [05:40]
– Discussed Resolutions.
– Requested executive session regarding personnel matters.
BOC Reports [15:00]
Commissioner Sandie Egley:
– Discussed a group called “Brighton Up” that reached out to her in hopes the Commissioners would help fund gravel needed for a children’s garden located in New Brighton.
– Asked for a Hotel Tax Audit update from Recreation and Tourism Director Tim Ishman.
– Requested an executive session regarding personnel matters.
Audience Participation [17:45]
– Marion Township representatives asked for details about Brush Creek and where the money allocated for the park has been going. Lengthy discussion was held about plans for the park and a comprehensive plan that is already in place.
– Issues with security at Brush Creek Park, were also mentioned, with the involvement of the Sheriff’s Office being questioned.
