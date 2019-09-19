Department Head Report

– None

Solicitor Report [00:20]

– There is an entity interested in renting the area in the Human Services building.

– Updates on cleaning contracts.

– Human services building and Magistrate building do not have a crew scheduled to clean them.

– Behavior Health needs a solicitor. Asked the commissioners if they wanted to put out an RFQ or just to contact solicitors directly.

– A group wants to film a miniseries in the courthouse. This would require access to a courtroom and the hallway outside of it. The expected film time is six to seven hours.

BOC Report [10:05]

Tony Amadio: Asked for an update on the sheriff’s gun room, Brush Creek and Economy Park.

Sandie Egley: The Beaver Falls Library needs donations in the form of desks and chairs for upcoming events they have. Asked DPW if they have any stored in the courthouse. There will be a rally this Friday at noon on the courthouse lawn for Nuclear Energy. The commissioners will be participating.

Dan Camp III: None

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [15:30]

Rico: On September 23rd, there will be a program from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. about growing past criminal barriers. It is a free event that will, if attended in full, allow certain criminal records to be expunged at a reduced rate. The event is backed by District Attorney David Lozier. It will be held in room 9103 at CCBC, in the building below the library.