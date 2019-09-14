Review Meeting Minutes [00:25]
Department Head Reports [01:05]
Department of Public Works
– Brush Creek Update
Solicitor Report [03:40]
-Discussion of resolutions
-An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.
BOC Reports [09:00]
Sandie Egley: Requested an executive session regarding a real estate matter.
Tony Amadio: None
Dan Camp III: Discussed a budget request from the Beaver County Conservation District. Spoke about the potential need for a new sponsor of the Maple Syrup Festival, which currently operates on a $90,000 budget.
Other Business
– None
Public Comment [14:30]
Matt Drzik: Asked about the budget issues regarding the Beaver County Conservation District.
Craig (Penn State Extension): Received a grant in the amount of $25,000 to help with food shortages in Aliquippa.
