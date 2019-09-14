Review Meeting Minutes [00:25]

Department Head Reports [01:05]

Department of Public Works

– Brush Creek Update

Solicitor Report [03:40]

-Discussion of resolutions

-An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.

BOC Reports [09:00]

Sandie Egley: Requested an executive session regarding a real estate matter.

Tony Amadio: None

Dan Camp III: Discussed a budget request from the Beaver County Conservation District. Spoke about the potential need for a new sponsor of the Maple Syrup Festival, which currently operates on a $90,000 budget.

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [14:30]

Matt Drzik: Asked about the budget issues regarding the Beaver County Conservation District.

Craig (Penn State Extension): Received a grant in the amount of $25,000 to help with food shortages in Aliquippa.