Review Minutes [00:15]

Department Head Report [00:25]

District Attorney David Lozier

– Discussion about hanging posters.

Financial Report presented by the county’s Financial Administrator from Harrisburg [03:40]

– Board asks questions about the report [09:40]

Board of Commissioners Reports [22:05]

Dan Camp III: – None

Tony Amadio: None

Sandie Egley:

– Spoke with the Department of Public Works (DPW) about construction on the room the Sheriff requested for storing weapons turned over as a result of Protection From Abuse Orders (PFAs). She would like more information on how they will be stored and the system for doing so. Commissioner Egley asked that the Sheriff be invited to the next work session to answer questions.

Public Comment [27:50]

Matt Drzik: Asked what happened at the Conservation District meeting that occurred earlier that morning

Solicitor Report [30:30]

– Discussion aoubt previous court cases regarding the Johnson & Johnson company in Oklahoma, and how there may be an opportunity for counties in Pennsylvania to be involved in litigation as well.

– Request for executive session regarding personnel matters.