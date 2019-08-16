Department Head Report [00:25]

– Discussion was had about creating a space for the Sheriff’s office to store weapons related to PFA cases.

Solicitor Report [05:15]

– An RFQ (Request for Quotation) for reassessment is set to be sent out.

– The quotes for the request of pea gravel for a children’s garden in New Brighton were received and were quoted at a price under $1,000.00.

– Garen Fedeles brought up the protest on Tuesday and about the legal process the group went through to be able to hold the rally.

– An executive session as requested in regard to real estate and personnel matters.

BOC Report [09:30]

Tony Amadio:

– Met with Cornerstone Care about transporting homeless people around the county to a new location, since Crossroads in Beaver Falls is not currently a usable location.

Dan Camp III:

– None

Sandie Egley:

– Expressed her concerns with cost of healthcare for county employees. Rates have gone from $1,000.00 to $1,600.00 per person.

– Thanked Conor Lamb’s office for sending a letter to President Trump in regard to the IRS tax lean placed on the county.

Public Comment [15:45]

Mr Wooley:

– Asked when the quarterly financial report would be discussed. The commissioners responded that the report will be presented at the meeting on August 28th.

– Asked about the financial effects the voting booths are going to have on the county. Commissioners Camp explained the payments will be over a period of five years, and that the county has received grants to help pay for the machines.

Bob Wright (Stantec Architect):

– Introduced himself to the commissioners and offered his services to the county. The commissioners directed him to the proper people in the county to contact.

John Paul (BeaverCountian.com) [20:05]:

– Asked multiple questions to the county commissioners and law department.