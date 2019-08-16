Department Head Report [00:25]
– Discussion was had about creating a space for the Sheriff’s office to store weapons related to PFA cases.
Solicitor Report [05:15]
– An RFQ (Request for Quotation) for reassessment is set to be sent out.
– The quotes for the request of pea gravel for a children’s garden in New Brighton were received and were quoted at a price under $1,000.00.
– Garen Fedeles brought up the protest on Tuesday and about the legal process the group went through to be able to hold the rally.
– An executive session as requested in regard to real estate and personnel matters.
BOC Report [09:30]
Tony Amadio:
– Met with Cornerstone Care about transporting homeless people around the county to a new location, since Crossroads in Beaver Falls is not currently a usable location.
Dan Camp III:
– None
Sandie Egley:
– Expressed her concerns with cost of healthcare for county employees. Rates have gone from $1,000.00 to $1,600.00 per person.
– Thanked Conor Lamb’s office for sending a letter to President Trump in regard to the IRS tax lean placed on the county.
Public Comment [15:45]
Mr Wooley:
– Asked when the quarterly financial report would be discussed. The commissioners responded that the report will be presented at the meeting on August 28th.
– Asked about the financial effects the voting booths are going to have on the county. Commissioners Camp explained the payments will be over a period of five years, and that the county has received grants to help pay for the machines.
Bob Wright (Stantec Architect):
– Introduced himself to the commissioners and offered his services to the county. The commissioners directed him to the proper people in the county to contact.
John Paul (BeaverCountian.com) [20:05]:
– Asked multiple questions to the county commissioners and law department.
JP asks a great question about the sheriff entering into a contract unilaterally about leasing a dog. Fedeles, (in my opinion) could not answer the question satisfactorily but instead said that is the way it has always been done. Reminds me of Connie’s type answers. Just because it has been done before does not make it legal. If the County buys a simple dog treat for the K-9 using Tax Payer money then the commissioners should have to approve the contract first!If the K-9 is considered an officer then it should also fall under personnel.