Department Head Report

Tim Ishman: Discussed upcoming events in the county.

Solicitor Report [03:10]

– IRS update: Lean has been lifted but the penalties remain. County is attempting to have them waived.

– The county received an order from a judge stating the Board needs to have a contract in place to conduct reassessments by January 15th, 2020. The tax bills from the reassessment will be reflected in 2023.

– Constellation Energy is currently assessing a total of 17 county buildings for potential energy savings.

– Discussion about resolutions for the June 27th meeting.

Veteran Drivers [13:30]

– Representative of the three drivers stated if the county tries to pay or stipend them they will quit.

– Discussion was had about satellite offices and if they are still necessary.

BOC Report [24:35]

Commissioner Dan Camp III:

– Talked about converting the conference room next to the courts upstairs into a child safe place for CYS.

– Discussed a landslide at “Hill 12”. Solicitors deemed it an emergency. This landslide leaves Anchortown road inaccessible, as well as Shelter 12.

– Executive Session will be needed at the June 27th meeting regarding personnel and litigation.

Public Comment [28:15]

Mr. Wooley: Asked who is paying for the consultation from Constellation Energy. Solicitor replied that the county is responsible for paying, but the company estimates a savings the company should get from the changes made. If this goal is not met, the company will pay the difference to the county. The county believes this will end up saving it money in the long run.