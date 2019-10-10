Department Head Reports [00:15]

Department of Public Works

– Gave an update about the progress being made on Brush Creek Park. Discussion was held about what to do concerning the elevator in the courthouse parking garage, which has been out of service since May of 2019.

Solicitor Report [07:40]

– An executive session was requested regarding an employee matter.

Board of Commissioner Reports [09:00]

– None

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [09:35]

Citizen 1: Provided an update about bridge reconstruction

Citizen 2: Brought up road issues he has around Brush Creek Park. Discussion took place between the commissioners and Department of Public Works about how to temporarily fix this issue for the winter.